CITY CELEBRATES FOURTH OF JULY WITH UNCLE SAM JAM
Traditional Event Offers Music, Food, Family Fun Zone and Fireworks on Monday, July 4
HIGH POINT, N.C. (June 29, 2022) – The City of High Point Parks & Recreation will host its Fourth of July celebration, The Uncle Sam Jam, a local tradition since 1973. Gates open at Oak Hollow Festival Park (1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point) at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. Cost is $10 per vehicle.
Please note that the fireworks show will not be visible from Oak Hollow Marina or Sailboat Point this year. Parking fees will not be charged at these locations.
The Uncle Sam Jam will feature live, family-friendly musical performances by Camel City Yacht Club at 5 p.m., followed by Hampton Drive at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show over beautiful Oak Hollow Lake begins at 9:15 p.m.
The Family Fun Zone offers free activities for kids; a $20 all-inclusive wristband includes additional access to the inflatables, rock climbing wall and jousting area. A variety of food vendors will sell pizza, wings, burgers, hot dogs, ice cream and shaved ice, popcorn, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.
Pets are not allowed at the Uncle Sam Jam. Coolers, chairs and blankets are permitted. The Uncle Sam Jam is a family event; alcohol is not allowed, and entrants should be prepared for bag and cooler checks at the gate. Tents, glass containers, fishing equipment, fireworks, grills and drones are also prohibited.
Oak Hollow Lake will close to boats promptly at 7 p.m. on July 4. Oak Hollow Golf Course will close at 7 p.m., and all golfers must be off the course by this time as well.
Uncle Sam Jam 2022 sponsors include Pepsi, HH Architecture, Ilderton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Fiat and High Point Parks & Recreation.
High Point Parks & Recreation enhances quality of life by providing opportunities through innovative programs, parks and facilities for present and future generations.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
