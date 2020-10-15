Winston-Salem, NC - On Sat., Oct. 24, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina will host a not-so-scary Scavenger Hunt for kids and adults at all of their retail stores.
Paper jack-o'-lanterns will be hidden throughout each store that can be redeemed for a variety of “Trick or Treat” prizes, including Goodwill gift cards, adult and kids’ clothing, toys, and more.
"Our customers love scavenger hunts, so this Halloween scavenger hunt will be a fun way to shop and celebrate the holiday,” said Sara Butner, Goodwill communications manager.
Shoppers will also be treated to a great selection of fall décor, packaged Halloween costumes and materials for creative DIY costumes and decorations.
Jack-o’-lantern prizes must be redeemed on October 24 in the same store in which they are found. For more information visit facebook.com/GoodwillNWNC.
About Goodwill:
Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has served the local community since 1926. Through the sale of donated items in its stores, Goodwill provides employment and training programs that help more than 30,000 people each year find jobs and reach financial stability. For more information, visit goodwillnwnc.org or follow Goodwill on Facebook at facebook.com/goodwillnwnc.
