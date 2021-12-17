Habitat Greensboro’s Newest Homeowners Home for the Holidays
Greensboro, NC: Habitat Greensboro’s newest homeowners, Cassandra and Michael Merritt, closed on their home on Tuesday, December 14, just in time for the holidays. The couple, along with their three children, Ayana (9), Michael (5), and Lyric (3), will settle into their new home, located in the tornado-ravaged Lincoln Heights community, by the end of the weekend.
When asked what this means to her, Cassandra shared, “It’s a dream come true because you always want a place where your kids can grow up. It’s our first Christmas, and we really wanted to be in the house before Christmas so that we can make this moment a memory that can never be forgotten.”
Michael and Cassandra celebrated the dedication of their home on Thursday, November 18, as the sun shone brightly over the roof of their home, highlighting the family’s accomplishment. Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Cassandra shared, “This home is the evidence of strong faith, endurance, and staying encouraged during the process.”
The Merritt’s holidays were made possible thanks to a partnership between Habitat Greensboro and the City of Greensboro, using State of North Carolina Disaster Recovery Funds to build homes in Lincoln Heights. Through this partnership, Habitat Greensboro will build a total of five homes, helping rebuild and revitalize the community following the 2018 tornado.
Says Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, Habitat Greensboro COO, “The opportunity to work in conjunction with the City of Greensboro to rebuild the Lincoln Heights neighborhood is both an honor and a privilege. The Lincoln Heights neighborhood is a long-standing jewel in the fabric of East Greensboro. The neighborhood is made up of thriving families, elementary schools, and even a locally owned convenience store. Habitat Greensboro felt it was our duty and responsibility to be involved in the rebuild of this community then and now. We feel obligated to do our part in restoring homes and dreams lost to the tornado in 2018. When our restoration efforts are completed in the spring of 2022, we will leave the community with five brand new homes, five brand new families joining the established subdivision, rebuilt in 5 locations previously destroyed by the storm.”
About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro works toward our vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live.
Habitat Greensboro homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served more than 500 families in Greensboro. In addition to the homeowners served locally, Habitat Greensboro provides funding to its affiliates in Honduras and Jordan, where the organization has helped build nearly 500 homes.
