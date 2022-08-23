Habitat Greensboro Home-Ownership Program Is Now Accepting Applications.
GREENSBORO, N.C. - - In response to the ongoing need for safe, stable, and affordable housing in Greensboro, Habitat Greensboro is pleased to announce the opening of the Homeownership Application Period. We will be building homes in East Greensboro.
Habitat’s path to homeownership is an important and in-depth process, requiring hard work, time, and dedication that helps to ensure the long-term success of Habitat homeowners. We encourage applicants to attend an information session to learn more about Habitat Greensboro’s homeownership program.
The application period will run from Tuesday, August 16, 2022, through Friday, September 16, 2022. Applications will be available for pick up from Habitat Greensboro’s office located at 3826 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407 (just inside the ReStore) or downloaded from Habitat Greensboro’s website. Completed applications must be returned by September 16, 2022, for consideration. No late applications will be accepted.
Completed applications with required documents can be returned to Habitat Greensboro’s Gate City ReStore (drop box located in the lobby), mailed, or emailed to homeinfo@hhgg.org. Please visit our website for program details and requirements: https://habitatgreensboro.org/homeownership/.
About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro
Habitat Greensboro works toward our vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
We believe that owning a home is a major milestone on the road to a family’s financial success, and a key component of our community’s economic stability. Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served over 500 families in Greensboro. In addition to the homeowners we serve locally, Habitat Greensboro provides funding to our affiliates in Honduras and Jordan, where we have helped to build nearly 500 homes.
For more information, visit www. www.habitatgreensboro.org. Connect with Habitat of Greater Greensboro through social media: follow on Twitter: @HabitatGSO and Instagram: @Habitat_GSO and like on Facebook: www.facebook.com/habitatgreensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.