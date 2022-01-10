Habitat Greensboro Dedicates Women Build Home in Willow Oaks
Greensboro, NC: Habitat Greensboro dedicated its Women Build 2021 home, the first of six homes to be built in the Willow Oaks community, on Saturday, January 8. The home was dedicated for the Smith Family – Tamieka and her sons Christian and Cameron.
Despite the chilly weather, the mood was jubilant as donors, volunteers, and community members gathered to celebrate the completion of this home. Councilwoman Sharon Hightower summed up the mood perfectly, stating, “Today may be a little chilly, but the reason that we are all here makes us warm inside, so we do not even feel the weather.”
Welcoming those in attendance to the event, Ruthie Richardson-Robinson, Habitat Greensboro COO, shared that Habitat Greensboro feels “fortunate to come back to the Willow Oaks subdivision to build six homes through a partnership with the City of Greensboro. Coming back to Willow Oaks is like coming back home for Habitat.”
Habitat Greensboro is partnering with the City of Greensboro to complete an initial six homes in Willow Oaks as a part of the City’s redevelopment efforts. Regarding this build, Mayor Nancy Vaughan shared, “It is always a pleasure, being on City Council when we can do something like this. Because we know what a change it makes, not only in the individual and family’s life but a change to the neighborhood, this is an opportunity for a neighborhood to grow and a family to gain generational wealth.”
Councilwoman Hightower echoed Mayor Vaughan, sharing, “We recognize that homeownership is key to the stability of our neighborhoods. It is an investment not only in the community but an investment in yourself and your family.”
Homeownership is an investment in Tamieka’s future and that of her children. Tamieka shared early in her journey that she has made goal setting and stability a priority, and her two children are learning from their mother’s hard work and perseverance. The dedication of her home brings Tamieka one step closer to her goal of homeownership and will provide both her and her children with stability for years to come.
Tamieka shared that her children inspired her to complete this journey to homeownership as she thanked everyone assembled for joining today to celebrate with her and her children, stating, “Wow. This is a dream that I never thought would happen. I feel so blessed.”
Tamieka will close on her new home in just a few weeks and begin paying an affordable mortgage. All Habitat Greensboro partner families are guaranteed that their mortgage payments will be no more than 30% of their income. This provides families with an opportunity to build wealth and increases opportunities to invest in themselves. In Tamieka’s case, she will be continuing her studies at Guilford College, completing a Sociology degree with a minor in Psychology.
Habitat Greensboro built its first Women Build homes in Greensboro 31 years ago in 1991. The Women Build 2021 home is the second Women Build to be fully funded and built by women, with fifteen fundraising teams contributing over $100,000 and countless hours on the build site to complete this home.
Habitat Greensboro’s Women Build 2021 Home was made possible thanks to the financial support of many individuals, businesses, civic organizations, and faith communities throughout the Greensboro Community. These include:
Foundation Sponsors – Dawn S. Chaney Foundation and Ward Black Law
Rooftop Sponsors – Lowe’s and Paula Stober and Bill Bucklen
Kitchen Sponsor – Muslims of the Triad
Walls and Windows Sponsors – Erickson Advisors and Islamic Center of the Triad
Front Door Sponsors – Calvary Christian Center, CBRE – Triad, First National Bank, LMS, Mt. Pisgah UMC, Piedmont Triad Commercial Real Estate Women, and Window Works Studio
Our Women Build 2021 Group Fundraising Teams included: Alamance Presbyterian Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. GSO Alumnae Chapter, Kristi’s Krew, Legal Ladies, Market Street Builders, Muslims of the Triad, Pest Management Systems, Inc., Pink Ladies, Sharrard McGee Accounting, State Street Ladies, Team PAPP, Team SBCG, Trudy’s Troop, Voice of Women, and the Women’s Professional Forum.
The lot on which the Women Build 2021 was constructed was dedicated in memory of Habitat Greensboro volunteer Dr. William “Bill” Bowman. In addition to being a long-time donor, Bill gave generously of himself to Habitat Greensboro by volunteering on the Weekday Crew and the Development Committee. He was a passionate advocate of Habitat's mission and for affordable housing in our community. We are honored to celebrate his legacy by dedicating this lot in his memory.
About Habitat Greensboro
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro works toward our vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live.
Habitat Greensboro homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served more than 500 families in Greensboro. In addition to the homeowners served locally, Habitat Greensboro provides funding to its affiliates in Honduras and Jordan, where the organization has helped build nearly 500 homes.
Visit our website at HabitatGreensboro.orgfor the latest news and updates.
