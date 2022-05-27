GUILFORD COUNTY POOLS OPENING DELAYED DUE TO NATIONAL LIFEGUARD SHORTAGE
GUILFORD COUNTY - Guilford County has recently announced that its public pools will not be opening this Memorial Day weekend due to a staffing shortage. Pools affected by this announcement include Bur-Mil Park located at 5834 Bur-Mill Club Rd., Greensboro, Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Dr. Gibsonville, and Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Rd. Pleasant Garden.
“The usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage,” said Guilford County Parks Department Director Dwight Godwin.” We are looking at the second weekend of June for our new target opening date with limited capacity or date restrictions based on the number of new hires we can secure.”
“We are actively working with the department to fill all of our lifeguard and pool positions,” said Erris Dunston, Assistant County Manager for Strong Communities. “We are continuing to encourage the public to visit our county website for these much-needed seasonal employment opportunities.”
The salary range for lifeguards starts at $15 an hour, and the salary range for pool supervisors starts at $18.50 an hour.
Guilford County is looking for ideal applicants who are already lifeguard certified but is willing to offer the necessary training for the right candidates.
“I don’t think it is a secret that businesses continue to see a slow return to work post-pandemic which carries across to our government positions. Unfortunately, the county is not immune to the phenomena that we are seeing similar to bus driver shortages, restaurant shortages, nursing shortages, etc. These shortages impact our ability to provide services,” said Godwin. “We want to thank residents for their patience and understanding as we take the needed steps to address our staffing needs so that we can provide the community with a safe and fun-filled summer pool season.
Those interested in seasonal employment can click here to apply for jobs with the Guilford County Parks Department.
