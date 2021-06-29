GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center’s (GSC) internal Sustainability Committee has challenged staff members to join the Coalition of North American Zoos and Aquariums Plastic Free Ecochallenge. The challenge, which takes place July 1 - 31, is an effort to encourage participants to reduce their dependence on single-use plastics by finding alternative solutions.

The GSC encourages the community to participate and welcomes the opportunity to challenge local teams. "The Plastic Free Ecochallenge is a fun and easy way to reduce single-use plastics and make our community a little greener! We're looking forward to seeing how we, as a team, can have a more positive environmental impact, and we hope other local groups will join us in this challenge," Sustainability Committee Member Sara Payne said.

Teams can be formed on the website: https://plasticfree.ecochallenge.org.

Members of the media interested in joining the challenge for an assignment may request to join the GSC’s team by sending an email to Erica Brown at ebrown@greensboroscience.org. GSC staff members will assist media participants as needed as well as provide information and interviews as requested.

