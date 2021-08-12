GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is kicking off its public effort to seek partnerships for Winter Wonderlights 2021. The quiet phase of the campaign has garnered five sponsors: The Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Pest Management, Inc. (PMi), Samet Corporation, the City of Greensboro, and Guilford Merchants Association. Three media partners, iHeart Radio, Our State, and FOX 8 WGHP have also pledged their support.
"Sponsors are critically important to this event. Without their support, we could not bring this incredible event to our community," said Kathy Neff, Director of Development at the GSC.
Nine zones, including favorites from last year as well as new experiences, are available for sponsorship. Sponsors receive recognition at their designated zone, day and night, reaching over 100,000 on-site GSC guests, as well as additional recognition online and on Winter Wonderlights collateral. Sponsors also receive tickets to an exclusive Glow for Greensboro preview event, as well as a select number of GSC, SKYWILD, and/or Winter Wonderlights tickets to share with staff, clients, and friends.
GSC CEO, Glenn Dobrogosz, said "In addition to zone sponsorships, we have a wonderful opportunity for a business, corporation, or foundation to step in as lead sponsor and be a part of a positive and uplifting event for our community."
In 2020, Winter Wonderlights provided a safe outdoor holiday experience for more than 60,000 guests. With an aggressive marketing campaign serving over 30 million impressions, the 2021 event is expected to draw more than 80,000 guests from November 6, 2021 through January 2, 2022.
Dobrogosz said, "Winter Wonderlights 2021 will be twice the size and twice the lights - a full one-mile walking loop incorporating Revolution Ridge - becoming the FULL light experience that simply was not possible in 2020 due to COVID. It will be another game-changer for Greensboro."
Please contact Kathy Neff at 336-288-3768 ext. 1313 or kneff@greensboroscience.org to learn more about Winter Wonderlights sponsorship opportunities.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
GSC Publicly Seeks Winter Wonderlights Partners
