GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced its annual 30X30 Recycled Art Contest honoring World Ocean Day, a global celebration of the ocean that connects us all.
According to the World Ocean Day website, "With your help and that of hundreds of other organizations worldwide, we will support and grow the global movement to protect at least 30% of our blue planet by 2030 ("30x30"). A healthy ocean is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. By supporting 30x30, we can protect our planet’s life support systems – specifically the interconnected issues of ocean, climate, and biodiversity." For more information on the 30x30 movement, please visit the World Ocean Day website.
Contest participants are invited to create an original piece of art that promotes either saving our ocean or why the ocean is important. More details and a contest submission form are located here.
Contest winners will receive an original piece of art created by one of the Greensboro Science Center’s animals. Winners’ artwork will also be shared within the GSC’s World Ocean Day Facebook event. Submissions are open through midnight on June 6, 2021; winners will be announced on World Ocean Day (June 8, 2021).
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
