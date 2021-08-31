GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2021) – The Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) will hold an open house and interest meeting from 5:30-7:30 pm, Thursday, September 9 at the Gateway Gardens, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. An information session on the GYC programs, membership and trainings begins at 6 pm. Afterward there will be food, games, a chance to win prizes and time for networking and socializing. RSVP online to let GYC know you will attend.
GYC is a membership-based volunteer organization for Guilford County high school students. Teens involved earn service eLearning hours for their participation and have the opportunity to develop leadership skills while having fun. Those interested in joining now can complete the online form.
For more information about GYC, call 336-373-2738 or visit our website at www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.