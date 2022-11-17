Greensboro Youth Chorus Seeking New Students
Registration for Spring 2023 Now Open
GREENSBORO- Greensboro Youth Chorus (GYC) is now open for registration for Spring 2023. Any students grades 2-12 that have an interest in exploring singing are welcome. Students will learn to read music, sight-sing, and receive great vocal training in an environment where all are welcome. No auditions are required to join – just a love for music and a desire to have fun singing with others. Numerous performance opportunities will take place throughout the rest of the season.
Students grades 2-5 will make up the Apprentice Choir, grades 6-12 will make up the Concert Choir. The Artistic Director for GYC, LJ Martin, will continue to conduct the Concert Choir and Claire Jurs will continue to conduct the Apprentice Choir.
GYC membership requires a modest tuition fee, prorated for starting in January. Choir specific tuition fees can be found on our website at greensboroyouthchorus.org/gyc-choirs. Tuition is billed annually and may be paid in installments and partial scholarships are available based on need by submitting a Scholarship Application. The form to begin the registration process can be found here: 2022-2023 Registration. Enrollment will remain open throughout January.
Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St,through May 16 at each choir’s assigned time. The Apprentice Choir rehearses from 5:15-6:00pm and Concert Choir from 5:30-7:00pm.
About Greensboro Youth Chorus:
In December 2021, Greensboro Youth Chorus merged with Bel Canto Company to form The Choral Arts Collective. The vision of The Choral Arts Collective is of community that celebrates excellence, diversity, and lifelong participation in choral music. As part of The Choral Arts Collective, Bel Canto Company and the Greensboro Youth Chorus will continue to create engaging, inclusive, and entertaining choral experiences.
Founded in 1988, The Greensboro Youth Chorus has offered children opportunities that enrich their lives through music education and foster inner qualities, such as personal and group responsibility, independence, discipline, commitment, and self-esteem. An outstanding music faculty empowers young musicians through a challenging, creative, and diverse curriculum of the finest sacred and secular repertoire written for young voices. Students learn music reading skills, sight-singing skills, vocal training, choral techniques, as well as experience a variety of choral repertoire from various time periods and styles.
For more information, please visit greensboroyouthchorus.org or email info@choralartscollective.org.
