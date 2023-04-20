Greensboro Youth Chorus Announces Summer Arts Institute
Summer Choir Camp for Students Entering Grades 1-12
GREENSBORO- Greensboro Youth Chorus is thrilled to announce its first Summer Arts Institute Choir Camp, a week-long day camp providing an immersive and meaningful connection to choral music. Students will learn choral music and singing skills in engaging rehearsals and a variety of fun activities, including visual art, creative movement, dramatization, and more.
The camp will be divided into two sessions: July 17 - 20 for rising 1st through 6th graders and July 24 - 27 for rising 7th through 12th graders. Each session will run Monday through Thursday, from 8:30am to 1pm. Both sessions will be led by esteemed Greensboro Youth Chorus conductors LJ Martin and Claire Jurs, who have many years of experience and a passion for teaching young musicians.
Meals will be provided each week in partnership with Guilford County Schools. Tuition for one week is $110 total, including a non-refundable $25 deposit required upon registration. Need-based scholarships are available.
The priority deadline to register for the Summer Arts Institute Choir Camp is May 15th. Don't miss this opportunity to give your child a summer of meaningful music and unforgettable experiences!
For more information and to register, please visit: choralartscollective.com/greensboro-youth-chorus-home/#camp
