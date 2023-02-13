February 10, 2023 (Greensboro, NC) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation will award a $10,000 scholarship to one current student at Bennett College next month as part of Women’s History Month. The announcement was made tonight during the Swarm’s annual HBCU Night game.
Bennett students can fill out the online application at this link. Applications close on Monday, March 13.
“We are so fortunate that Bennett College, one of only two HBCUs for women in the country, calls Greensboro home,” said Swarm President Steve Swetoha. “Bennett College is known for its focus on educating and producing incredible women scholars and global leaders. We are elated to support Bennett College and help amplify many of their initiatives centered around economic mobility, racial equity and social justice platforms throughout our communities.”
“As we celebrate Black History Month and Women’s History Month back-to-back, we’re pleased to have the opportunity to help a student receive her education at Bennett,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President Fred Whitfield. “Having grown up in Greensboro with a mother who earned her bachelor's degree from Bennett and her master's from North Carolina A&T, where my father also received his, I’m excited that we are able to highlight one of the outstanding HBCUs in the Triad and the role women play in the community.”
“The scholarship announced by the Greensboro Swarm and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, will make a difference in the life of the student selected to receive this honor. I also want to thank Fred Whitfield for honoring his mother by supporting an institution that is part of his family’s legacy,” said Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh.
