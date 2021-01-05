GREENSBORO, NC -- On Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10:00 p.m., the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) officially wrapped up the inaugural year of Winter Wonderlights. Despite an uncertain start due to COVID-19, GSC CEO Glenn Dobrogosz says the experience proved to be an overwhelmingly positive and emotional success story for the community.
Winter Wonderlights’s November 2020 opening had been planned for more than two years as part of a larger vision to shine a spotlight on the marketing, brand and economic development power of science and tourism in the Triad prior to the May 2021 opening of Revolution Ridge, the GSC’s largest outdoor expansion to date. When the reality of COVID-19 became evident in early 2020, the GSC was ready to pivot the event to "Summer" Wonderlights in 2021 or cancel the event until winter of 2021.
Dobrogosz credits science, some luck, and the tenacity of the GSC team for the event’s success. He says, "I could not be more proud of this GSC team. This team worked alongside professional lighting designers from GES Events to take on another bold challenge for our community - and now it will only grow bigger and more impactful from here."
Winter Wonderlights’s Inaugural Year Achievements:
• More than 64,000 tickets sold
• Strong guest representation from all 5 Greensboro districts
• Guests from more than 80 North Carolina counties
• Generous partners and sponsors from throughout the community
• Full enforcement of the GSC’s Safety In Focus COVID-19 Guidelines
• A positive, safe, and much-needed outdoor experience for families during a difficult holiday season
• Overwhelmingly positive feedback from guests
• A year-one learning curve for GSC staff who are now better prepared for next year’s much larger event
• Smiles on kids’ faces and heartfelt "thank-yous" from parents and grandparents
Dobrogosz says this event set the stage for Winter Wonderlights 2021, which will double the size and intensity of Greensboro’s all-new holiday light experience as it expands to encompass Revolution Ridge.
"In 2021, the GSC will fully complete its 2006 Science City, USA master plan, launch its all-new strategic vision - entitled 2020-2030 Gateway Project, and set sights on visitation exceeding 700,000 guest per year – reaching Top-5 status in NC," says Dobrogosz. "I am so happy all of this is happening in Greensboro."
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
