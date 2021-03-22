dIpC2iNQ.jpg
k-ZzChwg.jpg

GREENSBORO, NC -- On Thurs. Mar. 18, the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) welcomed 14 Caribbean flamingos from the Fort Worth Zoo and a serval from Moody Gardens. The 12 male and two female flamingos join six males who came to the GSC from Riverbanks Zoo last month. The female serval, named Kira, was originally confiscated by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The animals are destined for Revolution Ridge, the GSC’s zoo expansion, scheduled to open in late May. They will be in quarantine, a period of time all new animals must go through to ensure their health before joining other animals on exhibit, for a minimum of 30 days. During their quarantine period, they will not be accessible to media.

"Our second arrival of Revolution Ridge animals this week went just as smoothly as the first. Our additional flaming flock walked straight in to their holding and Kira made herself right at home and enjoyed a tasty snack of mice once she exited her crate.  We are very thankful for the safe transport provided to all of our animal arrivals this week and our animal care team is really looking forward to getting to know all these new personalities."

Earlier this week, the GSC welcomed two pygmy hippos and an okapi to Revolution Ridge. The GSC is anticipating the arrival of additional animals next month. Revolution Ridge will house pygmy hippos, an okapi, cassowaries, flamingos, a cat complex featuring small cats, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, and red pandas.

# # #

About the Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.

RYm7pfxg.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.