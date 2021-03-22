GREENSBORO, NC -- On Thurs. Mar. 18, the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) welcomed 14 Caribbean flamingos from the Fort Worth Zoo and a serval from Moody Gardens. The 12 male and two female flamingos join six males who came to the GSC from Riverbanks Zoo last month. The female serval, named Kira, was originally confiscated by Texas Parks and Wildlife.
The animals are destined for Revolution Ridge, the GSC’s zoo expansion, scheduled to open in late May. They will be in quarantine, a period of time all new animals must go through to ensure their health before joining other animals on exhibit, for a minimum of 30 days. During their quarantine period, they will not be accessible to media.
Earlier this week, the GSC welcomed two pygmy hippos and an okapi to Revolution Ridge. The GSC is anticipating the arrival of additional animals next month. Revolution Ridge will house pygmy hippos, an okapi, cassowaries, flamingos, a cat complex featuring small cats, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, and red pandas.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
hot wire
Greensboro Science Center Welcomes Flamingos and Serval
- By Erica Brown
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Mammals Of Africa
- Mammals
- Fauna Of Africa
- Greensboro Science Center
- Paleontology In North Carolina
- Flamingos
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Serval Project
- Serval
- Greensboro
- Association Of Zoos And Aquariums
- Kira
- Riverbanks Zoo
- Www.greensboroscience.org
- Caribbean
- Premier
- American Alliance Of Museums
- North Carolina
- Fort Worth Zoo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- United Way of Greater Greensboro Seeking Requests for Proposals to Address Housing Disparities
- Opus Returns April 11 with Streamed Concerts
- “The Schaefer Center Presents” Series Wraps up its Spring 2021 Virtual Season with the Best of the Appalachian Dance Ensemble, March 25 at 8pm
- GreenHill's SHIFT HAPPENS now accessible anywhere through a new digital catalog
- High Point Rockers Find Closer in Jake Petricka
Most Popular
Articles
- Sex, not rabies, may explain Greensboro coyote attacks
- Wandering cops: Triad sees impact of police accountability trail, or lack of
- Flower In Bloom is coming up roses
- Tanger Center Announces Rescheduled Dates for Inaugural Broadway Season
- Housing Justice Now Secures Protections for Tenants Facing Eviction, Demands Better Handling of Federal Funds
- Officer-involved shooting ruled as a homicide, moves to DA
- Inventory in Greensboro’s housing market hits new lows as homes for sale continue to sell fast
- Lewis & Elm Wine Bar Sets Opening Date
- One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar Opens Today
- Oscar nominees for best film and best animated film have UNCSA alumni connections
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
Every family in America has been affected by COVID-19, some from loss of life, and others fr…
- Updated
I’m not a big fan of lists, mainly because the person or organization that compiles them doe…
- Updated
The COVID-19 virus has taught us some painfully valuable lessons. For starters, it showed us…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.