Greensboro Science Center to Host Bricksboro on October 1 & 2, 2022

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced that it will partner with the North Carolina LEGO® Users Group (NC LUG) to host Bricksboro on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the GSC's Great Hall and Safari Room.

GSC guests will have the opportunity to see original creations, learn building techniques, and talk about LEGO® with members of a registered users group. Bricksboro activities are free with general admission or GSC membership.

Jessica Linkletter, the GSC's Robotics Coordinator, said, "We are so excited to see the amazing works of art produced by the NC LUG members. I hope these designs can inspire and ignite the imaginations of all the young and old engineers who pass through our doors each day."

About NC LUG

NC LUG is an officially recognized LEGO® user group. NC LUG is all about having fun in sharing builds and techniques, exhibiting, buying/selling/trading of, and general discussions about anything related to those little plastic bricks that we all love so much, LEGO®.

# # #

About the Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, FLYWAY Zipline at BPD, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.

