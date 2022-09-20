Greensboro Science Center to Host Bricksboro on October 1 & 2, 2022
GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced that it will partner with the North Carolina LEGO® Users Group (NC LUG) to host Bricksboro on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the GSC's Great Hall and Safari Room.
GSC guests will have the opportunity to see original creations, learn building techniques, and talk about LEGO® with members of a registered users group. Bricksboro activities are free with general admission or GSC membership.
Jessica Linkletter, the GSC's Robotics Coordinator, said, "We are so excited to see the amazing works of art produced by the NC LUG members. I hope these designs can inspire and ignite the imaginations of all the young and old engineers who pass through our doors each day."
About NC LUG
NC LUG is an officially recognized LEGO® user group. NC LUG is all about having fun in sharing builds and techniques, exhibiting, buying/selling/trading of, and general discussions about anything related to those little plastic bricks that we all love so much, LEGO®.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, FLYWAY Zipline at BPD, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
popular wire
Greensboro Science Center to Host Bricksboro on October 1 & 2, 2022
- By Bekah Robinson
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Paleontology In North Carolina
- Greensboro Science Center
- North Carolina Lego
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Lug
- J. Douglas Galyon Depot
- Gsc
- Lego
- Toys
- North Carolina
- Www.greensboroscience.org
- American Alliance Of Museums
- Gsc's Great Hall
- Premier
- Partner
- Greensboro
- Jessica Linkletter
- Robotics Coordinator
- Association Of Zoos And Aquariums
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Malibu Mansion!
- Top 10 Midway Rides At The Carolina Classic Fair
- Fall Brings PBPS Special Events & Engagement Opportunities
- Hip-Hop Legend KRS-One Coming to Greensboro to Help United Way Celebrate Centennial
- Downtown Greensboro Inc. is Now Accepting Entries for the Holiday Parade
Most Popular
Articles
- Village Fair returns Sept. 17
- Pilot buildings listed on National Register
- YouTube Macabre Celebrities Visit Spooky Woods
- Winston man earned money to buy Bull’s Tavern by suing telemarketers
- The Yadkin Arts Council Presents the 45th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival on September 17, 2022 in Downtown Yadkinville
- Teacher Receives Inaugural Keys of Inspiration Teacher of the Year Award
- PAGEANT releases debut single “All Dolled Up (With Nowhere To Go)”
- Revised Greensboro ordinances more enforceable, say city officials
- Guilford County All-Way Stop Coming Wednesday to Jamestown
- Traffic Crash Fatality- S Elm-Eugene Street
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Thanks to Judge Beryl Howell, we now know more about what was in the FBI search warrant serv…
Last month, President Biden announced his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, an…
- Updated
Lawyers and police officers are supposed to know, enforce, and obey the laws. Here in North …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.