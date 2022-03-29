Greensboro Science Center to Host Blood Drive
GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced that it will partner with American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m in the GSC's SAIL Center.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure there is a spot available to donate. With someone needing blood every two seconds in the U.S., your donation makes a difference.
For those interested in donating blood, registration is now open. Both regular blood donations and Power Red donations will be collected during this event.
You must be at least 17 years old to donate, and will go through a short health screening to determine your eligibility. Masks are required.
Jessica Gouge, the GSC's Events Manager, shared, "According to the American Red Cross, the number of blood donors has dropped nearly 10% recently, and the demand for donated blood is outpacing the supply. Giving blood right now is more important than ever! It's important for organizations like the GSC to show their support for critical community needs, like blood drives, that affect so many. Not only do we work hard to fill as many donation spots as possible, but many of our own staff members make time to donate and show support for the community they are a part of. We hope to see some new and returning donors on April 11 for our final drive of the spring!"
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
