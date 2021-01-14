GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the GSC’s SAIL Center.
To make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
"The Greensboro Science Center is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations," said Jessica Gouge, Education Events Manager. "This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives."
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
"We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life."
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
