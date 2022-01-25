Greensboro Science Center Partners with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive
GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the GSC’s SAIL Center.
To make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
"The Greensboro Science Center is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations," said Jessica Gouge, Education Events Manager. "This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives."
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
"We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life."
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
featured popular wire hot
Greensboro Science Center Partners with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive
- By Erica Brown
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Greensboro Science Center
- Greensboro
- Host Community Blood Drive Greensboro Science Center Partners
- Greensboro Science Center Partners
- Blood Donation
- National Register Of Historic Places In Guilford County, North Carolina
- Clara J. Peck
- Greensboro Cultural Center
- Greensboro (cdp), Vermont
- Geography Of The United States
- Transfusion Medicine
- Premier
- Perishable Product
- Education Events Manager
- Jessica Gouge
- United States
- Gsc’s Sail Center
- Blood Products
- American Alliance Of Museums
- North Carolina
- Www.greensboroscience.org
- American Red Cross
- Association Of Zoos And Aquariums
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Sun Valley: Marilyn Monroe Starred In ‘Bus Stop’! Home For Sale
- Wesley Memorial Church Sponsors Workshop for Parents and Their Children
- HPU Nursing Program Ready to Welcome First Class this Fall
- Greensboro Science Center Partners with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive
- THE GO-GO’S ANNOUNCE NEW 2022 NORTH AMERICAN WEST COAST DATES
Most Popular
Articles
- Man "under ringing" items at Wal-Mart self checkout nabbed with Heroin and Crack Cocaine
- Proposed ordinance could silence Kernersville nightlife
- Local Artist Highlight | Dabney Ruffin
- Metz leaves legacy of caring
- Stocked and Growing: Local food hall is gaining traction
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The Normal Heart
- Learning the lesson of Peter Bogdanovich
- SWEETWATER 420 FEST ADDS GOV’T MULE AND THIEVERY CORPORATION TO COMPLETE THE 2022 FESTIVAL LINEUP
- Open mic offerings across the Triad
- Chow down with Batchelor at Giada’s Trattoria
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
When I was ten years old, my parents put me on a Piedmont Airlines turbo prop, and sent me t…
- Updated
This past summer I excoriated NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent for not insisting that h…
- Updated
Off-year elections are not usually ripe with drama, but 2022 is already proving the exceptio…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.