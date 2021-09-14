GREENSBORO, NC -- The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) has announced its International Red Panda Day celebration, which will take place Sat., Sept. 18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Activities include a scavenger hunt and the opportunity to become an official Red Panda Ranger. Special paintings created by the GSC's red pandas, Tai and Usha, will be available for purchase, with proceeds going towards red panda conservation.
Red pandas are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with less than 2,500 individuals remaining in the wild.
Jessica Gouge, the GSC's Events Manager, shared, "With the wild population of red pandas declining, events like International Red Panda Day are one of the best ways we can help. It's important for AZA-accredited facilities like ours to help raise awareness for the animal ambassadors we have in our care. The conservation of the red panda habitat in the wild not only helps save a charismatic species, but it also helps preserve the forests that are critical to the survival of so many other species."
Activities will take place rain or shine with potential for modification, dependent upon weather conditions.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.