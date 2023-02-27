Greensboro Science Center Announces Opening of Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure Expansion
GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is excited to announce that the expansion of its Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure will be opening Thursday, March 2, 2023.
This expansion will add a three-story treehouse and an observation deck to the already existing four treehouses, which include bridges, four crow’s nests and a slide. The new treehouse will feature a climbing wall, obstacles and another slide.
Glenn Dobrogosz, the GSC's CEO says, "While we knew the new treehouse complex would be popular, we had no idea just how popular it would become with our members and guests. Being able to double its size just 18 months after opening the original treehouse is truly amazing. What is equally exciting is that this project is infinitely expandable into the GSC's central woodland areas. Tree-top exploration and play helps to spark scientific curiosity, offers great outdoor exercise and, at least for a little while, keeps kids off of computers and screens connecting with nature."
The GSC would like to thank our donors, the Howze Vu Family and the State of North Carolina, for helping with this expansion.
# # #
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, FLYWAY Zipline at BPD and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
