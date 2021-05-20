GREENSBORO, NC -- Revolution Ridge is the largest expansion in Greensboro Science Center (GSC) history. Nine new animal exhibits, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, over 11 acres of public gathering and green space, an elevated boardwalk and more will complete the GSC’s 2006 master plan.
According to the GSC’s CEO Glenn Dobrogosz, "The Greensboro Science Center has the largest and most complex living collection, many of them endangered species, of any science center or museum in North Carolina. Creating a 3-in-1 aquarium, museum and zoo offers guests diverse experiences for one price. With projected overall attendance to soon exceed 700,000, Greensboro will rank as home to a top-5 state attraction for the first time in our city’s history."
With the opening of Revolution Ridge, a moderate and competitive increase in ticket and membership pricing will begin June 4, 2021. This increase supports new jobs, animals, infrastructure and community events.
General admission ticket prices will increase by $3.50 for adults and seniors, and $2.50 for children. The new general admission prices are as follows:
Adult (age 14 - 64): $19.50
Senior (age 65+): $18.50
Child (age 3 - 13): $17.50
Child (age 2 & younger): Free
Groups of 10 or more: $16.50 per person
The GSC will continue to honor a $1.00 discount for the following individuals who present a valid ID: City of Greensboro residents, members of the military, college students and City of Greensboro employees.
Annual membership prices will begin at $64.75 per person, with City of Greensboro residents receiving a 10% discount with valid ID.
Also effective June 4, 2021, the GSC will implement a SNAP/EBT discount. Individuals and families enrolled in a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in any state will receive up to five $5.00 general admission tickets per visit by presenting a SNAP/EBT card and valid ID. Full program details are available on our website.
"We are excited to unveil the all-new SNAP/EBT discount for our guests. Science remains an untapped field with countless opportunities. Reaching as many future scientists as possible has never been more important," says Dobrogosz.
About the Greensboro Science Center
The Greensboro Science Center is a premier family attraction in North Carolina that offers the state's first accredited inland aquarium, a hands-on science museum, an accredited Animal Discovery Zoological Park, a state-of-the-art OmniSphere Theater, and SKYWILD, an animal-inspired treetop adventure park. The GSC is also NC's only dually accredited AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AAM (American Alliance of Museums) science attraction – an honor only 14 attractions in the nation can claim. The Greensboro Science Center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro and is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.greensboroscience.org.
