Greensboro, N.C., April 20, 2021 – Scouts BSA’s National Court of Honor has named Greensboro resident Bill Goebel as a recipient of its prestigious 2021 Silver Antelope Award, the Southern Region’s highest level of recognition for adult volunteers.
Created in 1942, the Silver Antelope Award is awarded to registered adult volunteers of exceptional character in recognition of their extraordinary leadership and distinguished service to youth. Fewer than 5,000 volunteers have received this recognition since the award’s inception.
Including his present role as Area 7 president, Goebel has provided more than 20 years of exceptional service to Scouts BSA. Previously, he served as president and vice president of marketing for Scouts BSA’s Old North State Council in Greensboro. In addition, Goebel has been recognized with many Scouting awards, including Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor, Silver Beaver Award, James E. West Award and Wood Badge.
Professionally, Goebel is the area president of Focus CFO NC and chief executive officer of MPACT Maintenance and Reliability Solutions. He attended Harvard College, holds an undergraduate degree from Cleveland State University and received his MBA from Roosevelt University.
Goebel resides in Greensboro with his wife Dori. He is a proud father of three children, Will, Jessa and Elisa Kay.
