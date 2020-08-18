GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2020) – What’s your favorite book? The Greensboro Public Library is seeking suggestions from residents on titles for the One City, One Book community read in the fall of 2021.
Every other year the Library, along with a long list of community partners, leads a city-wide reading of a selected book. Dynamic programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more are offered to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen work.
Books suggested should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all. The book should also be adaptable as a theatrical, musical, or other performance event. The ideal book should be suitable for library programming for all ages.
In 2019, the community selected Born A Crime by Trevor Noah and there were over 200 library, community partner and book club programs focused on the themes of racism and immigration.. An estimated 6,400 people participated in One City, One Book last year.
Suggestions for the 2021 One City, One Book title can be sent to Greensboro Public Library’s Adult Programming Coordinator, Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov by September 30.
Previous One City, One Book titles include:
2002 A Lesson Before Dying by Ernest Gaines
2004 Middle of Everywhere by Mary Pipher
2006 Diary of a Youn Girl by Anne Frank
2008 The Pleasure Was Mine by Tommy Hays
2010 The Soloist by Steve Lopez
2013 Into The Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea
2015 A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson
2017 Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly
2019 Born A Crime by Trevor Noah
To find out more about this event or any of the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.