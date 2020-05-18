Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Rain. High 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.