GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2021) – Beginning on February 2, 2021 the Greensboro Police Department will participate in the “Take Me Home” program. “Take Me Home” is a free program that allows family members and legal guardians to upload critical information for individuals with a cognitive impairment or developmental disability.
In the event an individual registered in the program encounters law enforcement or is reported missing, law enforcement and emergency services personnel can search for emergency contact information, detailed physical description, and a photo of the individual, saving valuable time in returning the person home.
The Take Me Home program is helpful for people who are nonverbal or easily disoriented. This includes those who suffer from Autism, Dementia, Deafness, Alzheimer's and other developmental disabilities. The program is strictly voluntary and not limited by age or disability. All data is confidential and only accessible by City of Greensboro public safety personnel.
For more information, visit: https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/TakeMeHome
