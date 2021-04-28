Breaking the Mold: Building Bridges to Change the Landscape is the theme for this year’s Housing Summit, which is slated to take place virtually this Friday, August 30th, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. This year the keynote speaker is Diane Yentel, President & CEO of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, a national membership organization dedicated to achieving socially just public policy that ensures people with the lowest incomes in the United States have affordable and decent homes. The Housing Summit will include four breakout sessions and a plenary session with a panel focused on financing affordable housing and the surrounding ecosystem of thriving businesses, neighborhoods, and communities.
Greensboro Housing Coalition Board chair and Housing Summit co-chair Antonia Monk Richburg, PhD said, “We must come together as a community and really advocate for affordable housing. It is imperative that as a community we begin to acknowledge that affordable housing is a right and not a privilege.”
Sponsors for this year’s Housing Summit include Affordable Housing Management, BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and Cone Health Foundation.
Registration is only $30 and can be completed online by clicking on this link: https://greensborohousingcoalition.org/events/hs-2021/
Greensboro Housing Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to advocate for and provide resources to people with low to moderate incomes and those with special needs to secure or retain fair, safe, healthy and affordable housing. We do this through housing counseling, healthy homes assessments, community engagement, financial literacy education, and policy advocacy. Learn more at www.gsohc.org
