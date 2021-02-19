(Greensboro, NC) The Greensboro Grasshoppers are excited to release their 2021 schedule. Opening Day is set for Tues., May 4 at First National Bank Field against the Hickory Crawdads. The 120-game season will run through Sept. 19.
This is the first year of the newly formed Professional Development League under the Major League Baseball umbrella. The Grasshoppers are a member of the High A East League and for the first time since 1968 will compete against the Winston-Salem Dash.
For information on season tickets, mini ticket plans and advertising packages contact the Grasshoppers office at 336.268.2255
