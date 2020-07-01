GREENSBORO, NC - National Dance Day GSO is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020. Due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding covid-19, Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) is planning to do things differently this year, with more information on what this celebration will look like in the time of coronavirus to come soon. In the meantime, the non-profit is aiming to get the community excited by asking members of the public to submit videos of themselves busting a move in one of the downtown parks to be featured in a special project for the event.
Dancers of all ages, skill levels, and styles are encouraged to participate by coming to LeBauer or Center City Parks, practicing safe social-distancing in the open air, to record themselves showing off their moves. Videos can be short clips or longform choreography, and the organization requests music selections to be free of profanity for full consideration of the submission’s inclusion in the project. Greensboro Downtown Parks is accepting video submissions now through July 10th, which can be posted to Instagram by tagging @greensborodowntownparks or emailed directly to gdpi.intern@gmail.com
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.