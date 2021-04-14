Museum will open to the public Memorial Day weekend.
GREENSBORO, N.C. – April 12, 2021 – The Greensboro Children’s Museum today announced that it will resume public operations on May 29, 2021. Yesterday morning, the Museum’s Board of Directors voted to re-open to children and families this coming Memorial Day Weekend. Greensboro Children’s Museum was closed for most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been serving the community with digital and at-home learning experiences since the beginning of this year.
As a nonprofit, the Museum is primarily funded through memberships, walk-up visitors, school groups, summer campers and donations. Nearly 122,500 visitors attended the Greensboro Children’s Museum in 2019, and prior to shutdowns necessitated by the pandemic, the Museum was running ahead of attendance goals for 2020.
Rosemary Kenerly, Greensboro Children’s Museum’s Board chair is optimistic that the Museum will come back in a big way. “We cannot wait to get back to normal, but we want to do this the right way, the first time. We want families to be comfortable playing on our giant outdoor climbers and inside our Museum walls. We will add birthday parties, summer camps, and maybe even field trips further into the summer, so keep an eye out for those announcements. See you in May!”
Museum members received a membership extension because of the closure; those with questions should check the Museum’s website to see if they are eligible. King added, “We’ve got a few surprises up our sleeve just for our members who have been so patient with us this past year. We have a ton of fun on the way for the whole community; stay tuned so you don’t miss any of the fun!”
Founded in 1999, the Museum is designed to stimulate children’s imaginations and provide educational play experiences and features more than 20 interactive exhibits, including the 30-foot-tall Neptune XXL climbers and half-acre Edible Schoolyard teaching gardens.
