GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2021) – The City of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate National Trails Day with a series of special programs for hikers, mountain bikers, and paddlers. Register to participate at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay.
Trails Day 2021 Schedule
7:15 am – Lake Brandt Guided Paddle
Details: All ages. Leaving from Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Rd.
Cost: Admission fees will be $20 for a single kayak, $30 for a tandem kayak, and $8 for private boat launches.
Registration required: 336-373-3741
10 am – Crockett Trail Hike for Families
Details: All ages. Meet at the Watershed Trail Parking area, 5318-5326 N Church St. This short hike will teach adventurers of all ages what they can find at the water’s edge.
Cost: Free
10 am, 11 am, and 12 pm – Beginner and Intermediate Mountain Bike Rides
Details: Piedmont Fat Tire Society offers guided rides. Meet at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.
Cost: Free
Registration required: Piedmont Fat Tire Society
Anytime – Volunteer Trail Cleanup
Details: Want to give back? Consider volunteering to clean up along one of the City’s trails. Bring your own bags and gloves and leave trash at any of the trailhead parking lots.
Register: online.
