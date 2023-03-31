Grandfather Mountain announces 2023 special events
LINVILLE, N.C. –Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has lined up an exciting slate of events for the coming months.
This year, some new additions are being added to the schedule, joining a list of favorite annual happenings on the mountain.
“We have a really great roster of events for 2023,” said John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Following the opening of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery last summer, and the ongoing growth of our Conservation Campus, we are glad to be able to offer a schedule that is packed with special events that allow our guests to learn about and connect with Grandfather Mountain in new ways.”
With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. Additional events will be announced and posted on www.grandfather.com.
Hugh Morton Photography Exhibition
Weekends: March 18-May 14, Daily: May 15-29
The traveling exhibition, “Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective,” continues its run at Grandfather Mountain this spring, featuring 100 framed photographs, including one 7-foot-long panorama, inside the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds.
Grandparents’ Day
Sunday, April 23
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
NEW! This will be a day of fun and interactive programs meant to be attended by the whole family. Bring your grandchildren … or grandparents(!) … and explore nature together!
The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble
May 27-June 4
2 p.m. (May 27-June 3) and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (June 4)
From May 27 through June 3, daily, short, guided strolls will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms. The weeklong rambles culminate on Sunday, June 4, when you can celebrate the blooms with more guided rambles, kid crafts and special displays. Rambles will take place at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. during the all-day ramble.
National Trails Day
Saturday, June 3
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
NEW! This day will feature a variety of interpretive tables and programming at the Woods Walk on topics such as how to plan a hike, Leave No Trace, essential items needed in a backpack and more. At least one guided hike will be offered. This year has been declared the “Year of the Trail” by the N.C. Legislature.
Nature Photography Weekend
June 9-11
This popular shutterbug weekend includes presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on breakout sessions, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery and native animals before and after regular business hours. Additional cost.
Animal Birthday Party
Wednesday, June 14
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Grandfather Mountain celebrates the birthdays of its resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The mountain’s habitat staff will prepare a fun-filled day for guests, as well as programs to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants.
BioBlitz
Saturday, June 17
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
NEW! Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff joins N.C. State Parks and other conservation agencies to survey the unique ecology on the mountain. A BioBlitz is a communal citizen-science effort to record as many species within a designated location and time period as possible. Park guests are invited to join us for a special day of programming that will run alongside the BioBlitz.
Grandfather by Night
July 14, 21 & 28 from 8-10 p.m., Aug. 4, 11 & 18 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Explore Grandfather Mountain after hours with your own personal guides. You’ll discover some of the park’s nighttime wonders, while stopping at its most significant sites. Watch a stunning Grandfather sunset, and experience the mountain as never before! Additional cost.
Animal Enrichment Day
Wednesday, Aug. 2
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
On Animal Enrichment Day, guests will see firsthand how Grandfather Mountain cares for its resident animals. An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Visitors can enjoy watching enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented games and crafts.
Hawk Watch
Sept. 1-30
All throughout September, guests are invited to join the mountain’s naturalists as they count and celebrate the annual spectacle of fall raptor migration. Participants can observe the migration daily at Linville Peak, across the Mile High Swinging Bridge, weather permitting.
Junior Naturalist Day
Saturday, Sept. 9
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grandfather Mountain’s Junior Ranger Program is now the Junior Naturalist Program — a new program for our new Conservation Campus! Activities throughout the day will be provided specifically for children ages 5-12 to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer.
52nd-Annual Girl Scout Day
Saturday, Sept. 23
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s educators for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Participants can enjoy special scout activities, presentations and speakers. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission.
Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight
Saturday, Sept. 30
6:30-9:30 p.m.
As night falls on Grandfather Mountain, guests can enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nocturnal residents. Additional cost.
The Fall Color Ramble
Sept. 30-Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
From Sept. 30-Oct. 8, guests can enjoy short, guided walks that highlight Grandfather Mountain’s fall foliage. On Saturday, Oct. 14, folks can join the park’s educators for a day full of fall-color activities, including guest speakers and short rambles, allowing participants to explore and admire the annual phenomenon.
Beary Scary Halloween
Saturday, Oct. 28
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Visit Grandfather Mountain for a day of nature programs about animals that some consider creepy and crawly! This fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to trick-or-treat through the animal habitats area and then watch special Halloween enrichments be given to the animals. Plus, children in costume are admitted at half-price.
Sunrise at the Swinging Bridge
Saturday, Nov. 25
6:30 a.m.
Enjoy the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather outside of regular operating hours and see a sunrise from the top of the mountain. Sunrise is at 7:14 a.m. Nov. 25, 2023, and park gates open early at 6:15 a.m. for attendees. This will be a fun family event for Thanksgiving Weekend! Additional cost.
And More
Grandfather Mountain will add more events to its lineup throughout the year, including the Grandfather Presents speaker series, synchronous firefly viewing events (additional information will be announced May 2), adult field courses and others. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event-calendar.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
