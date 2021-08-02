Archdale, N.C. – Join Archdale Parks and Recreation Aug. 7 at 10am for the grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for the recently completed Mose Drive area of Creekside Park.
This new section of the park features a new basketball court, sand volleyball courts, shelter/restrooms, and Barkdale Dog Park. The ribbon cutting will take place near the dog park at 10am. The celebration will last until 2pm. This event is free to the public. Vendors are individually priced.
We are partnering with the Sparky Foundation to put on a dog parade (following the ribbon cutting) and to feature dog friendly vendors and local rescues. The Fresh Catch Seafood truck will be on site along with Sunset Slush. Other fun activities include face painting, a mural coloring area, and giveaways at the Archdale Parks and Recreation tent. “It is our desire to create a fun time for the entire family including the furry members”, said Jocelyn Moon, Marketing and Event Coordinator. Please feel free to stop by and see what awesome new things Creekside Park has to offer.
