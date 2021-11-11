Grand Marshals Announced for Greensboro Holiday Parade
Parade entries now being accepted
Macy’s style balloons, professional floats, and live performance teams will once again move along the streets for Downtown Greensboro’s Holiday Parade on Dec 4th. The 40-year tradition, previously re-imagined as a drive-thru experience in 2020, will take place in-person from 12-2 p.m. starting at N. Greene Street and ending at E. Lindsay Street.
Spectators will catch a star-studded Grand Marshal float featuring UNCG singing sensations & America’s Got Talent semi-finalists, 1aChord, along with A&T collegiate athlete & Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross, Jr. 1aChord will be giving an exclusive performance while traveling on the parade float.
"I look forward to celebrating the incredible achievements of these local college students. From the stage to the track, they have put Greensboro in the global spotlight and deserve to be celebrated by our community," says Zack Matheny, Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s President and CEO, and the parade organizer.
Guests can also expect to see traditional favorites such as dance and drill teams, local high school and college bands, and 13 recognizable character balloons.
Parade sign-ups are now open for any organization that would like to participate, and volunteers are wanted to assist with the parade setup and logistics. Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/holiday-parade/ for more information.
The Downtown Holiday Parade is part of DGI's Downtown in December presented by Allegacy.
