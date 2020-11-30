Asheboro, N.C. Nov. 30, 2020 - Give the gift of a unique experience this holiday season from the North Carolina Zoo! The Zoo offers an array of online adventures for kids of all ages and a gift shop with items from around the world.
Photo: North Carolina Zoo Society’s special adoption ”Jingle Bear Rock” grizzly bear for holiday season 2020
Virtual Experiences
Price range: $10 - $100
Holiday Break Camps: Our virtual, one-day camps provide fun activities such as visiting Zoo habitats, meeting zookeepers, and hands-on crafts. Kids will have fun learning about Animals in Winter while staying socially distant and safe. Camps are designed for students in grades 1-6 and focus on three ways animals have adapted to survive the winter – migration (Let’s Move It, Move It), hibernation (A Long Winter’s Sleep), and being built for winter (Designed for Winter).
Species Spotlight: This virtual encounter introduces you to ambassador animals or an animal in the Zoo. Spice up your next online meeting or gathering with a personalized experience with a Zoo animal! A virtual gift that can be tailored to any audience and any age.
Creature Connections: An online afterschool program from the Zoo and the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, starting in November 2020 through June 2021. Creature Connections is a one-hour, live program every second Thursday of the month. Give the gift and get registered, so you don't miss any of the land-to-sea fun!
In-Person Experiences at the Zoo
Snorin' Safari: Price range: $40-$50 per person. A family adventure where you can spend the night at the Zoo doing fun activities and wake up hearing the lions roar or wolves howling. The Snorin' Safaris would begin in March 2021 or later, depending on COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.
Ride-and-a-Guide: Price range: $150-$190 per group. Give the gift of a private tour of the Zoo with a professional guide! The North Carolina Zoo Society offers "Ride-and-a- Guide" outdoor programs for small groups wishing to visit the Zoo and travel in comfort in a golf cart.
Online Gift Shop
• Support the Zoo through the North Carolina Zoo Society's online gift shop. A large array of animal plushes, fair-trade jewelry and crafts from around the world, toys and much more. Price ranges to fit every budget.
• Adopt the North Carolina Zoo Society’s “Jingle Bear Rock” grizzly bear this holiday season. The $50 adoption package includes a plush grizzly bear, a personalized adoption certificate, and a fact sheet on Grizzly Bears.
For more information, head to our Holiday Gift Guide: www.nczoo.org/holiday-gifts
###
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
About the North Carolina Zoological Society
The North Carolina Zoological Society is a private, 501©3, non-profit organization that supports the conservation, education, research and recreation missions of the North Carolina Zoo. The NC Zoo Society funds Zoo programs that conserve wildlife, protect wild environments, conduct research and provide recreational experiences that strengthen the bonds between people and wildlife. The Society also funds Zoo programs that protect the well- being of animals that live in zoos or in the wild. Visit www.nczoo.com to learn more.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state- supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call 919- 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.