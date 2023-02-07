Greensboro, NC – February 7, 2023) – Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is celebrating the opening of its Triad Service Center in Greensboro with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, February 14 at 11 a.m.
GSCP2P is located at 303 Pisgah Church Road, Suite C, in Greensboro. Since 2009, when GSCP2P merged from three smaller councils into a larger Girl Scout council serving 40 counties in western and central North Carolina, the service center was located in Colfax. This is the first office location in Greensboro for GSCP2P.
“We are excited to be in this new space, in an area where we can gain visibility for our organization and be convenient to our girls and volunteers,” said CEO of GSCP2P, Jennifer Wilcox. “This service center will also serve as our first experience center model, giving our members a place where they can gather as troops and have access to all their Girl Scout needs.”
The ribbon cutting is being held in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Girl Scouts and their families, as well as the public, are welcome to attend.
For more information about GSCP2P, visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org
