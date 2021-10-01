Greensboro, NC – The Halloween tradition of an evening of Ghost Stories at Governor Morehead’s Blandwood continues Friday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 29 both at 6:30pm, 447 West Washington Street in downtown Greensboro. Tickets are $5 each, with children age 5 and under free. Guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All stories are school-age appropriate. Seating is on the front lawn. Blankets and portable chairs are encouraged. Tickets must be purchased online at Preservation Greensboro’s website.
Our special friend and storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown will weave her magic with spine-tingling stories, historic legends, and fanciful tales about North Carolina. Ms. Brown, a retired librarian and educator, uses her many talents to bring texture and imagery to her stories with her down-home Southern style of storytelling. She co-founded the NC Storytelling Guild and has published several books and CDs, which can be purchased in the Blandwood Museum Shop. More information can be found on her website: www.folkteller.com.
Blandwood is owned and operated by Preservation Greensboro Incorporated, which is the only member-supported organization dedicated to saving the Gate City’s historic and architectural treasures. For over 50 years, PGI has preserved historic buildings, neighborhoods, and landscapes. As a result, Greensboro has developed a vibrant tradition of preservation, adaptive reuse, and restoration.
Additional information on Preservation Greensboro or Ghost Stories can be found on our website: preservationgreensboro.org, by calling 336-272-5003 or by e-mail: kmcdowell@preservationgreensboro.org.
