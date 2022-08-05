Advance Discounted Tickets for 2022 Carolina Classic Fair
New for 2022: Hanes Mall Store to Open Late August for Information and Ticket Purchases
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 5, 2022)—The Carolina Classic Fair—North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair—will return September 30 through October 9, 2022. The Carolina Classic Fair has a fresh theme for 2022: Ridin’ Rockin’ Livestockin’ to reflect the diverse offerings available for guests. Buy now and save up to 33% on admission tickets and up to 25% off unlimited ride vouchers
Discounted admission tickets and Strates Ride vouchers are available through Ticketmaster, the Fair’s website at CarolinaClassicFair.com, the Fairground’s Box Office located in the Annex (414 Deacon Blvd, 27105, Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and at the new Hanes Mall Store location beginning in late August. The Carolina Classic Fairground Box Office will offer extended hours the week of September 26 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) leading up to the Fair opening day. All online advance ticket sales will end at midnight on September 29.
“The Carolina Classic Fair’s biggest and best savings are now available and include significant discounts on both admission tickets and ride wristband vouchers,” Carolina Classic Fair Director Cheryle Hartley said. “Act soon to make sure your family and friends will save money, avoid lines onsite, and have a Ridin’ Rockin’ Livestockin’ good time at this fall’s Carolina Classic Fair—we’re only weeks away from opening night!
“Be sure to purchase authentic Carolina Classic Fair tickets and ride wristbands by going online to Ticketmaster, ordering directly through our website or in person at the Fairground’s Box Office,” Hartley added. “Another reason to purchase advance tickets is that admission and ride tickets can be accessed via mobile ticketing, eliminating the need to stand in ticket lines at the Fair.”
Advance Ticket prices are $8 for adults (regularly $10 for ages 12 and older) and $3 for children (regularly $5 for ages 6-11). Children under age 5 and senior adults (age 65+ with an ID) are free. Advance Sale Strates Ride Vouchers are $30 ($40 if purchased on site) for unlimited ride weekday use and $50 for weekend use.
Ticketmaster has exclusively eliminated its order processing fee for Carolina Classic Fair goers. Online fees for tickets will be $0.50 for tickets, and $0.75 for ride vouchers.
Online sales will be promoted via the Fair’s social media links on Facebook, Twitter @CClassicFair and Instagram. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Fairgrounds Box Office.
About the Carolina Classic Fair
Celebrating its 140th year in 2022, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food, and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.