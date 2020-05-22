 GREENSBORO, NC  – After previously announcing the cancellation of the Fun Fourth Festival, Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) has announced the Freedom Run component of the festival will be held virtually in 2020.

“Obviously, we were extremely disappointed to cancel this year’s Fun Fourth Festival,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “So, I’m thrilled that the festival will live on virtually in the Freedom Run, the longest running 10K endurance event in North Carolina.”

A virtual race can be run or walked from any location (indoors or outdoors), any day and any time of the participant’s choosing. For the Freedom Run, participants will be asked to complete the race on July 4 to continue the spirit of the event.

The race will include 5K and 10K components and participants may also choose to run/walk  both of the distances. Fun Fourth Freedom Run registered participants will receive:

  • an official race bib
  • race shirt
  • access to the online system to upload and track results
  • gifts and coupons from local downtown businesses and sponsors

Registration will remain open for the virtual race until June 22. The cost to participate in the 5K is $30, the 10K is $35, and both is $45.

More information and registration for the Virtual Freedom Run can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greensboro/FunFourthFreedomRun.

