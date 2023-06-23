Fun Fourth 2023 in Downtown Greensboro
4 Zones of endless entertainment
GREENSBORO, NC (June 23, 2023) - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is thrilled to announce the full lineup of events planned for the Fun Fourth Freedom Fest, presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union. The festival will be held on Tuesday, July 4th from 1:00-6:00 pm along Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro.
Performers, vendors, and tons of live entertainment are included in the line-up, divided between four zones. Returning favorites include the Red, White & Say ‘I Do’ live weddings, Disney Princesses and Superheroes, and plenty of selfie opportunities at the American Flag balloon display and Summer Alley, next to Boxcar Bar & Arcade.
New attractions include a 28-foot climbing wall, a massive water play area – Beat the Heat – and more interactive attractions than ever before.
Also new this year:
Festival-goers are encouraged to bring canned food to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank – a community initiative of our presenting sponsor, Allegacy.
The OneBlood bus will be on site for blood donations. Pre-schedule at https://donorportal.oneblood.org/donate-now/donation-centers-list-select-time?driveID=1388572. Walk-ins are also welcome.
None of the day’s festivities can happen without the tremendous support of community volunteers. Volunteers are still needed for this year’s July 4th events! Please sign-up at https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/fun-fourth-festival/volunteer/.
The festival is preceded in the morning with the annual Freedom Run, the Triad’s longest running race tradition. Thanks to a sponsorship from Silver Airways and the Piedmont Triad International Airport, this year’s top two finishers in each of the races will win a roundtrip ticket with Silver. Race entries are still being accepted at https://www.freedomrun10k.com/.
DGI is once again grateful to the Greensboro Grasshoppers for including fireworks following their July 4th home game. Like last year, to view the fireworks from inside First National Bank Field, tickets to the Grasshoppers 6:30 p.m. game must be purchased in advance. Click here to purchase tickets for the game on July 4.
A reminder that The BORO social district will be active and festival-goers can purchase alcoholic beverages from any of our participating BORO businesses. No outside coolers are permitted.
ZONE 1 | Market Street to February One
RHYTHM, STARS & STRIPES STAGE | Sponsored by Smitty’s McDonald’s, + North Carolina A&T State University
1:00 - 1:45 pm Nathan Pope
2:00-2:45 pm DJ Statix
3:00-3:45 pm The Moxie Band
4:00-4:45 pm DJ Marcus B Smooth
5:00-6:00 pm DJ Kash Bollywood
Vendors & Other Attractions: Savor the Moment Bakery // Cookee’s Café // Baste Sauces & Seasonings // Luxe Fragrance Bar // Charmed Blvd // Hummingbird Hempary // Name Rings // Dunique Designn // Murphs This and That // Kona Ice // Black Belt Soap Company // WFMY News 2
ZONE 2 | February One to Washington Street
BRAVE THE MAZE | Atomic Rush Obstacle Course
AMERICAN PRIDE SQUARE | featuring B-Boy Battle + Lady Liberty
U.S. OF YAY... WAY! | Disney Princesses & Superheroes
Sponsored by Cone Health & City of Greensboro
HOUSE DANCE PARTY | featuring WNAA DJs
Food & Spirits (Open for dine in, takeout, and *social district* alcoholic drinks): Crafted Art of the Taco* // Jimmy John’s // Awoo Coffee // Los Chico’s // Pizza Italiano // Baked Downtown
Vendors & Other Attractions: Fiber Space Boutique // LeafFilter Gutter Protection // Splat Back! // Vacation Village Resort // Shelby Paints Faces // A Micro & Co. // Lunabear Jewelry // Marivi Jewelry // Got Soap? // Loyal Royaltees // Guerilla Grind Clothing Line // Decorative Coasters N Things
ZONE 3 | Washington Street to Smothers Place
BANDS OF THE FREE STAGE | Sponsored by Silver Airways + Piedmont Triad International Airport
All Day DJ Rock Cee
1:00-1:45 pm XOXOK Band
2:00-2:45 pm Ashes to Stone
3:00-3:45 pm Sugar Lime Blue
4:00-4:45 pm Kids in America
5:00-6:00 pm M Soul
- STORYTIME WITH SCUPPERNONG | Readings on the hour from 1-4pm
- NC FIRST LEGO LEAGUE & NC FIRST TECH CHALLENGE
- LIBERTY JUNCTION | theatrical and street performers featuring: Double Dutch // Magician // Kids Music CTS Productions // Unicyclist // Juggler // Brody Bett
- FUNTASTIC LANE featuring a Climbing Wall, Adrenaline Maze, Pickleball, Baseball, Basketball + DJ Dillon Jam. Sponsored by The Basics Guilford, Cemala Foundation, and Ready for School, Ready for Life
- TRUCK TRAIL | Touch a Truck sponsored by the City of Greensboro
- WATER PLAY featuring the Greensboro Fire Department Ladder Truck
- Food & Spirits (Open for dine in, takeout, and *social district* alcoholic drinks): Scuppernong Books* // Cheesecakes by Alex // Natty Greene’s* // Little Brother Brewing* // Northern Roots Coffeehouse // Next Door Beer & Bottle* // Beer Co.* // Abbey Taphouse
- Vendors & Other Attractions: OneBlood Bus // The Hopper Downtown Trolley // Selfie American Flag // Second Harvest Food Drive // Food Trucks (see map) // Roller Derby // Red, White & Say ‘I Do’ // Design Archives // The Selfie Spot // Something BARowed // Hype Clinic // Just Be // Rock 92.3 & WKZL 107.5 // Romans Workbench // Bella Brush Face Painting // Lidl // Tiger Kim’s // Black Forest Beauty & Gifts // ColbertGirls3 LLC // Fauna Toys // Ivybrook Academy // Wheels4Hope // Ice Breakers Tropical Snow Cones
ZONE 4 | Smothers Place to Lewis Street
- OH SAY CAN YOU SING! | Sponsored by Ice Age Management & UNC Greensboro. Karaoke and line dancing, featuring Jamie Leigh (BOTW Productions) + Bachata & Salsa Street Style with Artistika.
- BEAT THE HEAT | Water Slide, Dunk Tank + Sprinklers
- Food & Spirits (Open for dine in, takeout, and *social district* alcoholic drinks): Mellow Mushroom* // Bourbon Bowl* // Hidden Gate Brewing* // Bonchon // Boxcar Bar & Arcade // Southend Brewing* // Fat Tuesday* // Greensboro Distilling* // Bearded Goat // Artistika* // Thrive Coffee // Jake’s Diner // Common Grounds
- Vendors & Other Attractions: Hudson’s Hill // Essential Hemp // Standout Vintage // Lee + Wrangler Hometown Studio // Cailee Bailey’s Sweet Shoppe // Celebration Station // StuffnFun Bears // Pink Graffiti LLC // Pelican’s Snoballs // Passanante’s Home Food Services // Flava Lab Apparel // Chengers // Memory Rings & Lovely Things // Beadee Beads by Amma // Something Special // Aunt Meredith’s Light Switch Covers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.