Forsyth Humane Society Hosts the Biggest Dog Walk and Run in the Triad!
LEWISVILLE, NC: On May 6, 2023 Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) will host the 7th Annual Mutt Strut, presented by Bob King Automotive Group, the biggest dog walk and run in the Triad! Mutt Strut is a 1 mile or 5k route that weaves through Lewisville, NC. Participants are welcome to bring friends, family, and four legged companions as the community comes together to celebrate pets and the people who love them.
“In 2022 we hosted almost 350 runners and over 150 animals in this great, family friendly, event.” Williams said. “We are excited to be back in Lewisville with an even bigger event this year. There are over 35 generous sponsors who are supporting this race including Bob King Automotive Group, Shallowford Animal Hospital, North Point Superstore, Adrienne Amos Livengood, John Hoemann & Howard Upchurch, Jane Hanes, and Pawlee’s Treats just to name a few. Many of our amazing sponsors will be part of our vendor market the day of the event for participants to enjoy.”
Mutt Strut is just one of many events that Forsyth Humane Society host every year in an effort to raise money to support the compassionate care of pets and people within the community. In North Carolina, the average cost of care for shelter animals is $297 per cat or dog. Every participant of Mutt Strut helps fund the care of these pets, plus we get to celebrate the wellness of companionship!
To join the fun on May 6, register online before May 2 at www.forsythhumane.org/muttstrut Day of registration is also available. We hope you will support shelter pets in our area by celebrating spring with yours and join the biggest dog walk and run in the Triad!
Mutt Strut // May 6, 2023 // 9am // Shallowford Square // Lewisville, NC
###
Established in 1941, Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) is the leading non-profit organization in the Triad, providing animal resource information, education, pet food assistance, and promotion of responsible pet care. FHS is focused on decreasing the euthanasia rate in the county through spay/neuter programs, community outreach, and foster and adoption programs. To learn more, please visit: https://forsythhumane.org.
