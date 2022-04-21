Five Creative Ways to Help Kids Learn
Parents and teachers alike are always looking for unique ways to make learning fun for their children or their class. In today’s educational environment, the focus is on encouraging students to flourish academically and get higher marks. Research shows that creative thinking aids the brain in learning and understanding new concepts. Creative learning techniques and hobbies can boost a child’s mood and well-being.
The benefits of teaching children to be creative are obvious: it improves their emotional and mental health. School-aged children show keen interests in theater, art, dance, singing, and crafting. These can aid in expanding the imagination while also improving confidence and allowing children to practise problem-solving and decision-making. Social abilities are also enhanced, and fine and gross motor skills are improved.
Allow Them to Choose
In their daily routines, whether at school or home, children do not have enough opportunities to make decisions. Sometimes all they want is to be heard. By allowing children to choose which activity to do next, they become more engaged and invested in what happens. This also teaches them decision-making skills.
Allow them to ask “what if?” questions and include a few of your own. If children are encouraged to ask questions about how the world works, they'll be more likely to come up with their own unique answers. Some good examples could be: What if there were real pots of gold at the end of rainbows? What if your teacher was replaced by a talking bear? What if your pet suddenly started answering you and you could really understand?
Teaching your child to take calculated risks can help them focus on the process rather than the result. This way, even if a project doesn't turn out as planned, they're learning to try new things and think from other perspectives.
Use Technology
In today's generation, technology has been given as a gift. Every day, your children are exposed to a never-ending stream of devices, websites, and software, ranging from tablets and laptops to platforms like YouTube and Netflix. Advise them to watch fascinating educational programs that are designed for children and learners. Adapt and use technology as an instrument to make learning more entertaining, easy, and convenient. Teach children to “make your own stickers”. What a fun way to learn about technology and its uses. They can create customized, personalized stickers without having to know how to use design tools.
Teamwork is Dream Work
According to extensive research, collaboration in learning processes allows students to grasp concepts more quickly and efficiently. It also aids in the development of critical thinking skills and the improvement of communication abilities. Any activity that requires children to work as a team and keeps them moving and engaged is enjoyable.
Let Them Get Their Hands Dirty
Including any hands-on activities is a fantastic way to make learning more interesting. There are so many simple and more complex science experiments that you can do with children to demonstrate how things work. Hands-on activities can be employed in nearly any topic and children are more likely to recall these lessons than those that they just stare at the text in a book or on a screen.
Field Trips
Children love field trips. They allow pupils to connect what they learn in school with what they see in the real world. You can include anything from historical landmarks to museum exhibits to live theater performances. The children will be more engaged and susceptible to learning when given the chance to experience learning outside the classroom. Spending time in nature is beneficial not just to children’s mental health but also to their creativity. Spending time outside can increase curiosity, foster flexible thinking, and help young minds to rejuvenate.
There are numerous creative ways to help children learn. By allowing them to make choices, use technology, work in teams, get their hands dirty and enjoy educational field trips you can be sure that the children entrusted to your care (whether your own or as an educator) will be happy and eager learners.
