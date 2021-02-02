High Point, NC, Feb. 1, 2021 —Family Service of the Piedmont’s Families First Annual Campaign raises funds that help ensure children and families in High Point have access to programs and resources to help them overcome domestic violence, deal with child abuse, improve their mental health and gain financial stability, issues that have worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Providing a lifeline to the community’s most vulnerable, Family Service is focused on providing services and support to families dealing with the challenges that come with increased social isolation and economic struggle so that they may be safe at home and in the community. Proceeds from the campaign will go directly to programs that help clients.
Tensions are high in homes and lethality has increased in domestic violence, child abuse and substance abuse cases. The clients the agency is seeing are experiencing situations that are more complex, intense and higher risk. The number of domestic violence homicides in Guilford County has more than doubled since last year.
“Many members of our community are suffering and desperately need the services of Family Service,” said Wil Elder, co-chair of the campaign. “In a year where fundraising events have been limited, we need your support more than ever; and I hope that you will join us in giving generously to the annual campaign.”
The campaign began in November and ends June 30. To make a donation to the campaign, visit https://www.fspcares.org/donate/.
About Family Service of the Piedmont
Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier families. Family Service of the Piedmont; Building Safe and Healthy Families. Information about Family Service of the Piedmont can be found at safeandhealthyfamilies.com.
