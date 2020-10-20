As we watch the leaves turn in an October unlike any other in our collective memory bank, we're kicking off our annual giving fund with more urgency than ever before. Nationwide and locally, we're looking at an economic and housing crisis that could affect up to 30 million people. Here on the home front, Barnabas is anticipating and preparing for a spike in referrals as rent and eviction moratoriums expire and the economic impact of the pandemic hits our community.
We will be ready, but we need your support. What difference will it make? Here's a look at your gifts in action:
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
General Cost Breakdown
$25 – Builds a table for a family to gather around and enjoy a meal
$50 – Provides a bed for a kid to get a restful night of sleep and dream big
$100 – Delivers a houseful of furniture and possibilities to one family
$250 – Comfortable beds for a family of five
$500 – Completely furnishes the change for one family
$1,000 – Covers referral and delivery fees for 10 families making a fresh start
$2,500 – Builds 100 tables for families to gather around and enjoy a meal
$5,000 – Purchases bed frames for all school-age children for one year
$10,000 – Provides all the pots and pans we need for one year
$25,000 – Treats 1,000 mattresses, enough for one year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.