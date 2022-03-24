Experience Spring Renewal at Reynolda Gardens
thousands of jonquils and daffodils in full bloom, soon to be joined by hyacinths, tulips and weeping cherries
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 24, 2022)—The calendar may have changed to spring only days ago, but Reynolda Gardens has been leading up to spring for weeks and is rapidly approaching peak season. Bulbs, including thousands of jonquils and daffodils are in full bloom and soon will be joined by hyacinths and tulips. The weeping cherries also are nearing full bloom and will be followed by the new magnolias in the Lower Formal Gardens.
Roethling said that visitors to Reynolda Gardens this spring will experience more than 25,000 new flowering bulbs and more than 100 new azaleas added to the Gardens as well as the replaced deciduous magnolias and completely Gardens’ renovated east west axis. He also pointed out the “secret treasures” in Reynolda Gardens that sometimes go overlooked, including the fragrant jonquils at the East Garden, the Edgeworthias (rice paper plant) and the main walk in the Fruit, Cut Flower and Vegetable Garden.
To best experience Reynolda Gardens, Roethling recommends walking the woodland trails to see all the spring ephemerals—especially trilliums, bloodroot and trout lily—first. In addition, those walking the trails will notice the new boardwalk adjacent to Coliseum Drive before concluding at Lake Katharine.
“You can always stop for a well-deserved treat at Dough-Joe's and finish by walking through the four acres of the Formal Gardens,” Roethling said. “A nice option is to start the trails at sunrise, especially if there is a mist in the morning. It's nothing short of magical.”
“All this amazing beauty from the Formal Gardens to woodland trails makes up the 135+ acres of Reynolda Gardens, which is free and open to the public dawn to dusk,” he added. “There is just so much I am proud that our small team has accomplished in the last year. We are the Central Park of Winston-Salem.”
Reynolda Gardens will host a Preview of the Spring Plant Sale on April 12 at 12:30 p.m., both in person and via Zoom. It’s free to attend with advance registration required at reynolda.org/visit/calendar/spring-plant-sale-preview. In addition, Friends of Reynolda Gardens can preorder plants prior to the annual public plant sale, which will take place on the front lawn of Reynolda House on April 23 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
On the horizon at Reynolda Gardens are roses in full bloom in May, followed by peonies and Dutch Iris around Mother’s Day.
To help support Reynolda Gardens, please consider becoming a Friend of Reynolda Gardens by going to reynolda.org/membership. Friends of Reynolda Gardens fund seasonal plantings, general upkeep, and allow staff to care for the Gardens and grounds as the treasured community resource that it is.
About Reynolda
Reynolda Gardens is open from dawn to dusk daily free of charge. Its greenhouse is currently closed. To learn more about Reynolda Gardens, visit reynolda.org/gardens or connect on Facebook @Reynolda.Gardens and Instagram at @reynoldagardenswfu. Learn about the Grow with Reynolda Gardens campaign at reynolda.org/grow.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
