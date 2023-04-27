Shuttle bus service available
(GREENSBORO, NC) - The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host multiple simultaneous events, including a capacity crowd for Kenny Chesney in concert, on Saturday, April 29.
In anticipation of a high volume of traffic in the Coliseum area, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department (GPD) advise all patrons to plan to arrive early, and carpooling is strongly encouraged. The GPD will be managing major intersections in the vicinity of the Coliseum and variable messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.
Coliseum parking lots will open to concertgoers at 4 p.m. Doors to the Coliseum are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.
A public shuttle bus service to and from the Coliseum Complex will be available on April 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and running until 11:30 p.m. The shuttle will operate from Entry F of the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons (3121 W. Gate City Blvd.) to the ACC Hall of Champions at the Coliseum Complex. Shuttle service is $5 per person for round-trip service.
In addition to the Chesney concert, the Coliseum Complex will also host Wilco in concert on Saturday at White Oak Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Gates to White Oak Amphitheatre will open at 6:30 p.m. Wilco ticketholders are also encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of the shuttle service.
EVENT
VENUE
TIME
USA Gymnastics Regional Meet
Special Events Center
8 a.m.
USMC Wrestling Clinic
Novant Health Fieldhouse
8 a.m.
Revolution Talent Competition
Special Events Center
8 a.m.
Special Olympics NC Invitational
Greensboro Aquatic Center
9:15 a.m.
Central Carolina Festival
Coliseum Parking Lot
11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Wilco in concert
White Oak Amphitheatre
7:30 p.m.
Kenny Chesney in concert
Greensboro Coliseum
7:30 p.m.
Western Guilford High School Prom
Piedmont Hall
8 p.m.
