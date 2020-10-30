The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools is pleased to announce the start of the 2020-21 school year funding. The school looks so much different for every GCS student, but more than ever we are seeing innovation, critical thinking and creativity from classrooms to living rooms.
We know exploration through field trips sparks curiosity and deepens understanding of topics learned in class. The Enrichment Fund is pleased to partner with the Greensboro Science Center to offer some GCS 3rdgraders an outside of class experience while field trips are on hold. Third graders at Irving Park Elementary, Cone Elementary and Bluford-Peeler STEAM Academy will receive a voucher to visit the GSC along with two other family members with their 1st quarter report cards. 212 GCS families will have access to this opportunity through December 11, 2020.
Additionally, the Enrichment Fund is accepting applications for teacher mini-grants. This year the board will give special consideration to mini-grant applications which give students opportunities to work on projects away from a screen at school or at home. Teachers may also apply for funds to cover shipping materials to students’ homes or boxes/bags for pickup at school. We will accept grant requests through December 11 with decisions announced by December 21.
The Enrichment Fund for the Guilford County Schools makes it possible for all students to benefit from the same enrichment opportunities and for teachers to be as creative as they’re inspired to be. Each year, we award hundreds of small gifts that support high-impact learning experiences for as many people as possible. Our vision: that teachers dedicated to going above and beyond have the support to carry out transformative experiences for their classes — and every student can benefit from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.