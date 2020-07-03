Raeford Macon believed a person only needed one bicycle in a lifetime. His philosophy was to buy a big one for a child and let her grow into it so it would last a while.
Macon’s daughter, Clarajo Pleasants, might be proving his point. Sixty-eight years after receiving a shiny blue bike for her 7th birthday, Pleasants is still toolingabout her Jamestown community on that same bicycle.
“It was too big when I got it and was hard to ride,” Pleasants admitted. “I grew up in Asheboro and could only ride on the sidewalk. It was a big deal when I was 9 or 10 and was able to ride it a short distance to a mom-and-pop store for my mother.”
When Pleasants married her husband Bill in1966, her parents, which included her mother Virginia, insisted she take the bicycle with her. Although not used, the bike followed the couple with each move they made.
For her 60th birthday, Bill surprised his wife by restoring the bicycle to riding condition. New tires and a slight “tune-up” were all that was needed. In fact, he was advised not to replace anything else to maintain the bike’s value and it still has the original paint, seat, handlebars and rims.
“The family all went to the front porch and our oldest granddaughter, Ashton, who was 11 at the time, came riding down the street on the bike to present the surprise,” Pleasants said.
Since COVID-19 has limited activities for everyone, the Pleasants find themselves walking more. Clarajo has used the opportunity to ride her bicycle – which now is the perfect size – just a bit more also.
“I ride the bike almost every day as Bill walks, circling back to where he is,” Pleasants said.
Although she enjoys riding her childhood birthday bicycle and savors the memories it invokes, she does not embrace her dad’s idea of the best way to purchase one for a child.
“When we brought bikes for our kids, we brought the appropriate size,” she said with a smile.
