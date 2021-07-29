Troop 600 Eagle Scout Landon Hodgin has earned Scouts BSA’s highest recognition for outdoor achievement. A Summerfield resident, he is the first in his troop and among only a small percentage of scouts nationally to receive the National Medal for Outdoor Achievement.
To qualify, Landon earned three National Outdoor Achievement Awards, became a Leave No Trace Trainer and certified in Wilderness First Aid, and led outdoor activities.
“One of the most challenging requirements was earning the hiking segment,” says Landon, who received National Outdoor Achievement Awards for camping, conservation and hiking. “I had to hike 200 miles on many extended trips.”
After becoming a scout in second grade, Landon completed his Eagle Scout project, a brick paver path adjacent to Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church’s fellowship house, in 2018.
During his time in scouting, Landon has served in many troop capacities, including as senior patrol leader and quartermaster. In addition, he has held diverse leadership roles with Order of the Arrow, scouting’s honor society, including chapter vice chief, ceremony team member and as a peer leader who helps induct new members. His scouting highlights have included being an assistant patrol leader for the World Scout Jamboree and serving as a staff member at Cherokee Scout Reservation summer camp. This summer, he went to Philmont Scout Ranch, Scouts BSA’s largest National High Adventure Base.
The son of Chris and Heather Hodgin, Landon has been accepted into the honors program at NC State University where he plans to study engineering. He recently graduated from Caldwell Academy in Greensboro.
For more information about Scouts BSA Troop 600, visit www.scoutdude.com. Troop 600 meets Monday evenings at Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church.
