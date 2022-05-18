Dunleath Porchfest: List of Performers
Greensboro, NC -- The Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will turn its porches into stages when it presents Dunleath Porchfest on Saturday, June 11 from 12-5 pm. At this event, neighbors offer their porches, musicians volunteer their talents, and guests can stroll from house to house enjoying performances and Dunleath hospitality in a festival-like atmosphere. This event is presented each year by the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood, and has become recognized by many as a grassroots event that celebrates performing arts, a sense of community and goodwill, and local history. Admission is free.
This year’s event will feature 50 performance groups, a record number for Porchfest since it began in 2017. Performers from throughout the region are participating this year; many from Greensboro, some from Raleigh, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Boone, Saxapahaw, Kings Mountain, Creedmore, High Point, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Pittsboro, Glendon, and Kentucky.
Performers will be Acisse Jay, The Alley Rabbits, Daniel Ayers, Doug Baker, Denise Ball, Bandemic, Bigdumbhick, Big Celtic Fun, Bliss, The Blokes, Sharon Bradley, Briar Patch, BuddyRo, Chuck Mountain, Jefferson Dalby, Dellwoods, Dean Driver, Jessie Dunks, Farewell Friend, Matsy Frazier, ‘Blind-Dog' Gatewood, The Glenwood Choppers, Goin' Nowhere, The Goodbye Horses, Jack Gorham, Headless Chickens, The Hoggard Brothers, Hokum Pokum, Glenn Jones, Kelli & Devin, Joel Landau, Tony Low, Mason Jar Confessions, The Minor Swing Band, Mistura, Maggie Monroe, the Music Academy of NC (featuring 10 students), Alice Osborn, Sabrina Patel, Peace & Love Ukestra, The Porch Gobblers, Dan Ray, Rebecca Reel, Tim Smith (Ol' Teeyum Songs), The Sonker Sisters, Teresa & Dawn, Bryan Toney Overdrive, Laura Jane Vincent, Kim Ware, and The Wright Ave. For more information on each act, including performance time and location, visit dunleath.org/whos-performing.
There will also be food vendors at two locations, including Ghassan’s Food Truck, Taco Bros Food Truck, Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn, and My Brother’s Cookies. Kids can participate in a free activity in which they make a banjo or a guitar. And we’ll have Porchfest hand fans and stickers to give away. And to generate even more good will, we’ll be collecting food items for the Triad Health Project Food Pantry. Collection bins will be placed at various locations throughout the neighborhood. Event t-shirts will also be available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit Dunleath Porchfest.
The Dunleath Neighborhood is near downtown Greensboro just off Summit Avenue, Yanceyville Street, and Bessemer Avenue. Event parking will be available at Swann Middle School and the Women’s Resource Center. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on, gather with friends and family, listen to music, enjoy some food, put your feet up, relax, laugh together, make memories, and be part of the goodwill!
For additional information, including a list of performers, directions, planning your visit, and more, visit us online at Dunleath.org, or connect with us on Facebook.
#DunleathPorchfest #NeighborsMusicCommunity
